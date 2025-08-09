When Alexa Bliss was engaged to former WWE champion and Nia Jax questioned their relationship

Back in 2018, Total Divas was still at its peak, and one of the major stories during the seventh season of the reality show involving WWE's female wrestlers included Alexa Bliss and her relationship with former WWE Superstar Buddy Murphy.

In this particular storyline, featured prominently during Season 7, Episode 8 (Wedded Bliss), which aired in January 2018, the show explored the complexities of Alexa Bliss’s engagement to then-NXT Superstar Buddy Murphy.

The two had been engaged for two years without a wedding in sight, and the reason lay in their mismatched schedules - Murphy not yet having made the move to the main roster and dealing with injuries, both of which added the risk of his potential release and even a possible return to Australia.

During the lunchtime scene, as depicted in the teaser for the episode, Nia Jax, Bliss's real-life friend, bluntly challenged Alexa, suggesting she may be using excuses to delay marriage. She even posited that Bliss was making excuses because maybe she didn't even want to get married to Murphy at all. And what's shocking is that this confrontation happened right in front of Buddy Murphy.

It led to heightened emotional tension, and Jax, in a confessional post-the restaurant incident, even suggested Buddy getting released would allow Alexa Bliss to have "more of an out from the relationship."

That lunch scene wasn't just casual dining but a pivotal moment in Season Seven’s arc, bringing emotional depth to Alexa’s personal life and her relationship with Murphy.

Where are Alexa Bliss and Buddy Murphy in their lives now?

Alexa Bliss and Buddy Murphy broke up in 2018 but have remained friends since. Bliss is now married to musician Ryan Cabrera and also has a daughter, born in 2023. Following her leave of absence due to pregnancy, she made her stunning return to WWE at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event this year, amid much speculation and to incredible fanfare.

Bliss is currently in the midst of a fascinating "odd couple" tag-team storyline with Charlotte Flair, and the two are reigning WWE Women's tag Team Champions. Upon her return, Bliss had signed a new five-year deal with WWE.

Meanwhile, Buddy Murphy (now known as Buddy Matthews) transitioned to All Elite Wrestling in 2022 after his release from WWE as part of the 2021 budget cuts. He had a mixed run in WWE, which had its moments, but was never truly given the opportunities he deserved.

As part of the House of Black in AEW, he won the AEW World Trios Championship, but Aleister Black's jump back to WWE has put the future of his alliance with Brody King in question. He has been out injured since AEW Grand Slam Australia, where he wrestled Kazuchika Okada, but fans hope that he can finally be slotted as a singles wrestler near the top of the card and given the opportunity to realise his true potential in AEW.

In his personal life, Murphy seems to be doing just fine, having gotten married to one of WWE's biggest stars of the century - Rhea Ripley - in 2024. The two Aussies have been in a relationship for quite a bit longer, and it is great to see both Alexa Bliss and Buddy Murphy doing well in their respective personal lives.

