WWE Evolution 2018: Matches Start time, Live streaming Info, TV Telecast, Channel Guide & How and Where to Watch

Evolution is the first ever all women’s PPV that will be taking place. The show will feature women from all four brands under the WWE which include RAW, SmackDown, NXT and NXT UK. The show will also feature the finale of the Mae Young Classic Tournament.

All major women’s titles will be on the line, including the RAW Women’s Championship which will be defended by Ronda Rousey against Nikki Bella.

Becky Lynch will defend her Smackdown Women’s Championship against Charlotte Flair in the first ever Last Woman Standing Match.

Below you will find the current match card for Evolution 2018 along with where to watch Evolution 2018, and other details about Evolution live stream information and Evolution full show:

Evolution 2018 Location, Date and Start Time:

Location: Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, East Garden City, New York, United States

Day and Date: Sunday, October 28th 2018.

Start Time: Main show: 7PM ET

The current card for Evolution 2018 includes:

Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Nikki Bella -Singles match for the WWE Raw Women's Championship

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Charlotte Flair - Last Woman Standing match for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship

Kairi Sane (c) vs. Shayna Baszler - Singles match for the NXT Women's Championship

Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Isla Dawn - Singles match for the NXT UK Women's Championship

Io Shirai vs. Toni Storm - 2018 Mae Young Classic tournament final match

Trish Stratus and Lita vs. Alexa Bliss and Mickie James - Tag team match

Historic Women's Battle RoyalBattle Royal

Where to watch Evolution 2018

The show will be aired live on WWE network, which you can get for free if you are a new subscriber.

How and Where to watch Evolution 2018 live In India

Channel: Ten 1 and Ten HD will be telecasting the pay-per-view live in India.

Date: Monday, 29th October 2018.

Start time: The WWE Evolution 2018 begins at 4:30AM.

The show will also live stream on Sony Liv App and Website and WWE Network.

