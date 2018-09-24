When and Where to watch WWE Super Show Down 2018

Super Show Down

WWE Super Show Down is an event that will be taking place in Melbourne, Australia and will be held in the Melbourne cricket grounds which can accomodate more than 60,000 fans.

The show is being built around a match between Triple H and The Undertaker, being hailed as their “last match ever”. Shawn Michaels will also be present for the match in the corner of Triple H, whereas Kane will be in Undertaker’s corner.

Other major matches that will be taking pace at the event include AJ Styles vs Samoa Joe for the WWE Championship and The Shield vs Dogs of War.

Below you will find the current match card for Super Show Down 2018 along with where to watch Super Show Down 2018, and other details about Super Show Down live stream information and HIAC full show:

WWE Super Show Down 2018 Location, Date and Start Time:

Location: Melbourne Cricket Grounds, Australia

Day and Date: Saturday, October 6th 2018.

Start Time: Main show: 6PM AST(Australia) / 4AM ET(United States)

The current card for Super Show Down 2018 includes:

WWE Championship: AJ Styles(c) vs Samoa Joe (NO DQ)

Triple H vs. The Undertaker

The Shield (Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose) vs. Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre

Ronda Rousey & The Bella Twins vs. The Riott Squad

Daniel Bryan vs. The Miz (No. 1 Contendership)

SmackDown Women's Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

John Cena & Bobby Lashley vs. Kevin Owens & Elias

SmackDown Tag Team Championship: New Day (c) vs. The Bar

Asuka & Naomi vs. The IIconics

Cruiserweight Championship: Cedric Alexander (c) vs. Buddy Murphy

Where to watch Super Show Down 2018

The show will be aired live on WWE network, which you can get for free if you are a new subscriber.

How and Where to watch Super Show Down 2018 live In India

Channel: Ten 1 and Ten HD will be telecasting the pay-per-view live in India.

Date: Saturday, 6th October 2018.

Start time: The WWE Super Show Down 2018 begins at 2:30PM in India.

The show will also be available on Sony Liv App and Website and WWE Network.