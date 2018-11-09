WWE Survivor Series 2018: Matches Start time, Live streaming Info, TV Telecast, Channel Guide & How and Where to Watch

Shiven Sachdeva FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Feature 09 Nov 2018, 15:19 IST

Champion vs Champion

Survivor Series, the second biggest event after Wrestlemania that the company has to offer and is also the second longest running PPV after Wrestlemania. The show has always been dual branded meaning that Superstars from both RAW and Smackdown will be taking part in the action, usually competing against each other to gain brand supremacy.

All Champions will be in action as Universal Champion Brock Lesnar faces WWE Champion AJ Styles and Ronda Rousey takes on Becky Lynch.

Other matches will include traditional 5-on-5 Survivor Series matches.

Below you will find the current match card for Survivor Series 2018 along with where to watch Survivor Series 2018, and other details about Survivor Series live stream information and Survivor Series full show:

Survivor Series 2018 Location, Date and Start Time:

Location: Staples Center in Los Angeles, California

Day and Date: Sunday, November 18, 2018.

Start Time: Main show: 7 PM ET

Kickoff: 6 PM ET

The current card for Survivor Series 2018 includes:

Universal champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE champion AJ Styles

SmackDown Women’s champion Becky Lynch vs. Raw Women’s champion Ronda Rousey

Intercontinental champion Seth Rollins vs. United States champion Shinsuke Nakamura

Raw Tag Team champions AOP vs. SmackDown Tag Team champions The Bar

Men's Team SmackDown (The Miz, Daniel Bryan, Shane McMahon, Rey Mysterio & Samoa Joe) vs. Men'sTeam Raw (Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler, Drew McIntyre, TBD & TBD) in a Traditional Survivor Series 5-on-5 Elimination Tag match

Women's Team Raw (all TBD) vs. Women's Team SmackDown (Charlotte Flair(?), Asuka, Naomi, Carmella & Sonya Deville) in a Traditional Survivor Series 5-on-5 Elimination Tag match

Tag Team Team SmackDown (The Usos & The New Day) vs. Tag Team Team Raw (all TBD) in a Traditional Survivor Series 5-on-5 Elimination Tag match

Buddy Murphy vs Mustafa Ali(Cruiserweight Championship match)

Where to watch Survivor Series 2018

The show will be aired live on WWE network, which you can get for free if you are a new subscriber.

How and Where to watch Survivor Series 2018 live In India

Channel: Ten 1 and Ten HD will be telecasting the pay-per-view live in India.

Date: Monday, 19th November 2018.

Start time: The WWE Survivor Series 2018 begins at 4:30 am with the pre-show, and The main show will be telecasted live from 5:30 am IST onwards.

The show will also live stream on Sony Liv App and Website and WWE Network.