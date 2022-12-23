When did Andre the Giant die?

WWE Hall of Famer Andre the Giant is a true giant of the wrestling business, literally and figuratively. He is one of the most recognizable and iconic superstars the industry has ever seen and was a major reason for wrestling becoming a mainstream sport.

Andre the Giant is widely considered to be one of the biggest draws in the sport's history. One only has to look at his iconic WrestleMania III appearance to know that fans loved to watch him perform. Indeed, the French star getting bodyslammed by Hulk Hogan is, to date, one of the all-time great moments in wrestling.

Even though he lived a relatively short life, the real-life Andre Rene Roussimoff accomplished a lot in that time and was a global star for Vince McMahon. If you want to know when he passed away, read on to find out.

Andre the Giant died on January 27, 1993, in Paris. The reason for his death was found to be congestive heart failure. His body was taken to the United States, the place where he made a name for himself, and was cremated according to his wishes.

Stephanie McMahon's relationship with Andre the Giant

A wrestling friendship not known to many is the one Andre the Giant and Stephanie McMahon shared. The latter has gone on record to state that the Frenchman was her childhood best friend. She was there to watch him live during his matches and his other standout moments.

In an interview with D Magazine, McMahon spoke about how others in WWE treated Andre differently due to how he looked. She revealed that the questioning of this treatment led to the beginning of their friendship, which started when she was around seven or eight years old.

"I knew my friend, and I didn’t like how people treated him differently just because of his size. And that was actually how we bonded, because I asked him one day if it bothered him. And I think he was surprised that such a little person would ask him such a big question. That was the genesis of our relationship." [H/T D Magazine]

The Billion Dollar Princess, like every wrestling fan at the time, must have been awestruck at Hulk Hogan bodyslamming the Eighth Wonder of the World at WrestleMania III. The legacy of Andre the Giant is such that the aforementioned moment is but one of the many clips on his highlight reel.

