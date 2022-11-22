When is Becky Lynch coming back to WWE?

Multi-time women's champion Becky Lynch hasn't been seen since this year's SummerSlam. She lost to Bianca Belair at the event and turned face to deal with the debuting Damage CTRL. However, a shoulder injury she sustained at the show forced her to take time off.

Lynch is one of the cornerstones of the women's division. WWE could use her star power at this moment in time, especially due to superstars like Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks missing in action. They will be hoping for The Man to make a comeback in time for the turn of the year.

Naturally, all Big Time Becks fans want to know an estimated date of her return. As per reports, "as of last week at least, former WWE Women's Champion Becky Lynch was expected to be back soon."

The report also states that Lynch could be the fifth and final member of Bianca Belair's team at Survivor Series Wargames. Given how the two forged an alliance at SummerSlam, there is credibility to this rumor.

Becky Lynch's last WWE appearance

Lynch's last WWE appearance came at SummerSlam 2022. She faced off against Bianca Belair in a titanic battle for the latter's RAW Women's Championship. The two women had a spectacular match, with neither willing to give an inch to the other.

Becky Lynch soaked in the boos from Belair's hometown crowd and took the fight to her opponent. Every attempt at a KOD was cut out, but The EST continued to persevere. However, Big Time Becks reversed another attempt into a Dis-arm-her, trying to force a submission out of the champion.

The latter had none of it and proceeded to roll out of the ring and nail a KOD. The Man barely beat the count and connected with a Manhandle Slam, but could only get a two-count. Belair rallied back and hit the KOD for the pin and the win.

After the match, the two women showed respect to each other by virtue of a handshake. However, their gesture was cut off by the debuting Damage CTRL. Lynch stood with Belair as they faced off against Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY. The chapter is yet to be written, and we hope it unfolds at Survivor Series Wargames.

