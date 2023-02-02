When is Big E's next scheduled appearance for WWE? Top female stars to join him

Big E, the powerhouse of The New Day, was sidelined with a career-threatening injury last March. The former WWE Champion broke his beck when he landed awkwardly off Ridge Holland's Overhead Belly-to-Belly Suplex during a tag team match on SmackDown.

Following his neck injury, the New Day member distanced himself from WWE programming but has been quite active on social media. As for his recovery, there were initial murmurs of a potential retirement, but E seems to be doing well on the road to recovery. However, no one knows for sure if and when he will return to the squared circle.

Ettore “Big E” Ewen @WWEBigE For those desirous of an update, my C1 apparently isn’t healing optimally. I’ll spend another 4-6 weeks in a brace in hopes that I can avoid a fusion. But don’t you fret! I’ve got a tremendous support system & what shall be shall be. For those desirous of an update, my C1 apparently isn’t healing optimally. I’ll spend another 4-6 weeks in a brace in hopes that I can avoid a fusion. But don’t you fret! I’ve got a tremendous support system & what shall be shall be.

Around the one-year mark, Big E will have some scans done on his neck before deciding on his future endeavors. Hence, even if an in-ring return is possible, it could take several months to come to fruition.

Fortunately, albeit in a non-wrestling capacity, wrestling fans will finally get to see the former Intercontinental Champion bring some "Power of Positivity" to their screens. Along with other top stars of the women's division, E is scheduled to appear in a long-running game show during WrestleMania week.

Former WWE Champion Big E is set to appear on Wheel of Fortune

According to PWInsider, Big E, Austin Theory, Bianca Belair, Natalya, Liv Morgan, and Big E are expected to participate in a series of episodes of the popular game show, Wheel of Fortune that will air during WWE week leading up to WrestleMania Goes Hollywood.

To refresh the casual wrestling fan's memory, following Xavier Woods' appearance on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, Sony Pictures announced a collaboration between WWE and Wheel of Fortune to film a special series of episodes that will start airing from March 27 - the beginning of WrestleMania week.

Given his charismatic and dynamic personality, it comes as no surprise that E will likely be spinning the most famous wheel on television. While unlikely, we may also receive the latest update on his recovery during that timeframe.

E has been sorely missed on television. WWE fans can't wait to see him return to the ring. However, they will gladly settle for whatever he has in store for us during WrestleMania weekend, where he will participate in Wheel of Fortune.

