When did Bray Wyatt become The Fiend in WWE?

Among all the rumors surrounding WWE recently, nothing is more exciting than Bray Wyatt's potential return to the company. Triple H's team has been teasing it for a while now, and everyone believes it is only a matter of time before Wyatt possibly makes the comeback of the year.

Wyatt was released in 2021 after spending twelve years with WWE. Whether he was Husky Harris, The Eater of Worlds, or The Fiend, fans were always behind him. The latter was one of the gimmicks he was running with before his departure from the promotion, and it was easily his most memorable.

If you don't remember when the former Wyatt Family leader traded his fireflies for a demonic mask, keep reading.

Bray Wyatt debuted as The Fiend on the July 15, 2019, episode of Monday Night RAW. He emerged with a creepy mask and a fearsome aura, attacking Finn Balor with Sister Abigail. Fans hailed WWE for handing a solid debut to The Fiend, and they were full of praise after his jaw-dropping entrance and dominant victory over Balor at SummerSlam 2019.

What did Bray Wyatt accomplish as The Fiend?

As far as first impressions go, the one Bray Wyatt made as The Fiend is an all-timer in wrestling history. After his phenomenal debut and obliteration of The Prince, he attacked some Hall of Famers in the next few weeks and gathered significant momentum.

Before his re-debut as The Fiend, Wyatt was a one-time WWE Champion. Once he 'let him in,' the star won the title twice. The first time saw him defeat the face of the company in Seth Rollins at Crown Jewel 2019 to secure the latter's Universal Championship. The second time was at SummerSlam 2020, where he defeated former stablemate Braun Strowman to win the Universal Championship again.

As The Fiend, Wyatt took his first and only victory at WrestleMania when he defeated John Cena. He also beat the likes of Daniel Bryan, The Miz, and Kevin Owens. More importantly, he forged a frightening alliance with Alexa Bliss that saw the pair host Firefly Fun House together and torment superstars like Randy Orton.

The Fiend character received a hugely positive reaction throughout its run. Should Windham Rotunda return to his fireflies in WWE, we wouldn't mind him doing so in his Fiend persona.

