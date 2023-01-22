When Bray Wyatt sent a three-word message after Roman Reigns savagely destroyed him

Bray Wyatt sent out a cryptic tweet following Roman Reigns' big return at SummerSlam.

At the Biggest Party of the Summer 2020, Roman Reigns made a surprise return and turned heel in the process. The Tribal Chief launched a brutal beatdown on Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman as the show went off the air.

Shortly after Reigns' beatdown, Bray Wyatt took to Twitter and sent a three-word cryptic message.

Here's what he wrote:

"It never forgets."

Roman Reigns wasn't done with Bray Wyatt yet

SummerSlam 2020's vicious beatdown wasn't enough for Reigns. He was eyeing Wyatt's Universal title on SmackDown.

Seven days after the events of SummerSlam, The Tribal Chief met Wyatt and Braun Strowman in a Triple Threat match for the Universal title at Payback 2020. The ending to the match saw Reigns pinning Strowman to win the coveted belt.

It has been 850+ days since Roman Reigns' Universal title win at Payback. He still holds the belt and also added the WWE Championship to his arsenal last year after he defeated Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38.

Wyatt was released by the company in a major shocker in mid-2021. He didn't step foot in the ring following his WWE release and was finally brought back by Triple H last year at Extreme Rules.

The former Universal Champion is all set to wrestle LA Knight in a Mountain Dew Pitch Black match at Royal Rumble 2023. The last time Wyatt wrestled at a major WWE event was way back in 2021, when he lost to Randy Orton at WrestleMania 37.

Reigns and Wyatt are arguably two of the biggest superstars on the roster at present. The two men are bound to collide somewhere down the line. Fans would love to see a full-fledged feud between Reigns and Wyatt on WWE TV.

It has been more than two years since Reigns' return and heel turn. Have you enjoyed The Tribal Chief's character so far?

