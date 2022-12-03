Roman Reigns and Bray Wyatt were involved in an incredible in-ring sequence when they teamed up on an episode of RAW in 2016.

Roman Reigns and Bray Wyatt are two of the biggest superstars in all of WWE today. Reigns holds both the WWE and Universal title belts and is currently leading the most dominant faction, The Bloodline.

On the other hand, Wyatt recently made his big WWE return and is doing quite well on SmackDown.

In mid-2016, Reigns teamed up with Bray Wyatt on the April 11 episode of WWE RAW. The two powerhouses aligned to battle Sheamus and Alberto Del Rio, two former WWE Champions.

What fans fondly remember from this unusual alliance is the final sequence of the match. The sequence saw Wyatt hitting a Sister Abigail on Del Rio and going for the pin. While pinning Del Rio, Wyatt commanded The Tribal Chief to hit a Spear on Sheamus without even looking at The Big Dog.

WWE recently uploaded the sequence to its YouTube channel and dubbed it "The coolest moment ever."

Check out the video below:

Roman Reigns and Bray Wyatt are bound to cross paths somewhere down the line

Upon his return, Bray Wyatt was announced as a SmackDown-exclusive WWE Superstar. Roman Reigns has been ruling the Blue brand for a while now.

At some point down the line, the two megastars are bound to collide, leading to a massive feud between the two.

Reigns and Wyatt have previously faced off on various occasions on WWE TV. The last time the two superstars battled was in a Triple Threat match at WWE Payback 2020.

The match also involved Braun Strowman and ended with Reigns pinning him to win Wyatt's Universal title.

Reigns has yet to lose his Universal title since that big victory. Wyatt would love nothing but to get a shot at Reigns in the near future and win back the Universal title that he lost without being pinned or submitted.

Do you remember Roman Reigns and Bray Wyatt's team-up back in 2016? Do you see them aligning once again, in the distant future?

Vince McMahon loves a current star. Kurt Angle gave us all the details here.

Poll : 0 votes