When Brock Lesnar explained why he rejected WWE's rivals

Brock Lesnar was one of wrestling's hottest prospects before he even stepped foot inside the squared circle for the first time. As an amateur wrestler, The Beast Incarnate won the NCAA Division I national championship in 2000, sparking interest from WCW and WWE.

At the time, WWE had already taken control of the RAW vs. Nitro ratings war against WCW on Monday nights. WWE Executive Chairman Vince McMahon had also recently started pushing another former amateur wrestler, Kurt Angle, as one of his top stars.

On March 29, 2001, Lesnar revealed on Wrestling Observer Live that he rejected WCW's approach after meeting McMahon and WWE talent relations executive Jim Ross:

"I think just the professionalism [was a key factor in choosing WWE]. When I went to meet with Jim and Vince, I wanted to be with a top-notch business because I try to surround myself to fly with the eagles. I always want to be around people that always have good goals, and that's why I chose the University of Minnesota also."

Lesnar initially reported to WWE's Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW) developmental system, where he trained alongside future stars including Batista, John Cena, and Randy Orton. He went on to make his main roster debut in 2002.

Brock Lesnar held talks with former WCW executive Eric Bischoff

The rare interview took place three days before WrestleMania 17. That week, the wrestling news was dominated by speculation about WWE's future following Vince McMahon's purchase of WCW.

Gary Lutz @IWFfanBx 22 years today the final "WCW Nitro" aired. Vince McMahon purchased WCW. 22 years today the final "WCW Nitro" aired. Vince McMahon purchased WCW. https://t.co/j5iXP5zxnV

Brock Lesnar added that he spoke to Eric Bischoff and Paul Orndorff about WCW before opting to sign for WWE:

"With him [Vince McMahon] buying out WCW and everything, which I had no idea at the time, just nice people, the professionalism, and that's probably one of the biggest things. I felt at home with them guys (…) I talked with Eric Bischoff [in WCW], mostly him, and Paul Orndorff also."

Lesnar also joked in the interview about the time he faced a wrestling icon for 90 minutes without knowing who he was.

Would you like to have seen a young Brock Lesnar in WCW? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit Wrestling Observer Live and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Recommended Video Real reason Jey Uso pinned Roman Reigns

Poll : 0 votes