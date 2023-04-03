When is Brock Lesnar retiring? Rumored details on his final WWE contract 

Brock Lesnar locked horns with Omos in a one-on-one contest at WrestleMania 39. However, The Beast Incarnate has been the talk of the town lately for different reasons.

For those who don't know, murmurs of Brock Lesnar's potential retirement from the business have been making the rounds for quite some time now. Xero News reported a while ago that The Beast's WrestleMania match against Omos would give us a fair idea about his future in the company.

The report stated that Lesnar was looking to sign one last contract with WWE, a one-year extension that will see him feature in just five matches leading up to The Show of Shows next year. The report adds that if the former WWE Champion decides to sign on the dotted line, he will win at WrestleMania, or else he could lose clean to Omos.

Xero News @NewsXero Brock Lesnar looking to sign 1 year deal to WM40



5 matches



Last contract with WWE



If Lesnar decided against signing a new deal, he'd be losing clean to Omos at Mania next weekend.



Given that The Beast defeated Omos in the opening match of the second night of WrestleMania 39, he has likely decided to renew his contract. While we wait for the official confirmation, it would not be wrong to say that The Beast is going nowhere until WrestleMania next year.

On another note, Brock vs. Omos opened the second night of The Show of Shows. While The Nigerian Giant had his moments in the early stages of the match, Lesnar soon took control of the bout. During the closing moments of the match, Lesnar hit The Colossus with three massive German suplexes before delivering a devastating F5 to pin him.

Following a dominant win at the biggest WWE premium live event of the year, it will be interesting to see what the company has in store for Brock Lesnar in the coming days.

What could be next for Brock Lesnar following his win at WrestleMania 39?

As you may know, Brock Lesnar still has some unfinished business with Bobby Lashley. While a potential grudge match between the pair was rumored to happen at WrestleMania 39, the Stamford-based company had other plans.

WWE decided to have Lesnar engage in a mini-feud with Omos while The All Mighty was involved in an angle with Bray Wyatt. However, with Lesnar's feud likely over and Wyatt reportedly sidelined due to a "physical issue," the company could reignite The Beast's feud with Lashley in the coming days.

Do you want to see Brock Lesnar take on Bobby Lashley next? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

