When Brock Lesnar sent a chilling three-word message to Sara, The Undertaker's ex-wife

WWE veteran Brock Lesnar once took things too far when he confronted The Undertaker's then-wife Sara on an episode of SmackDown.

Back in 2002, The Beast Incarnate was ruling the blue brand after putting down The Rock at SummerSlam. Lesnar became the youngest WWE Champion in history with his win over The Great One.

Brock Lesnar kicked off a heated feud with WWE legend The Undertaker soon after. The feud quickly became incredibly personal when The Undertaker's then-wife Sara was introduced to the storyline. On an episode of SmackDown, Lesnar attacked The Deadman with a chair and then confronted a pregnant Sara. Lesnar cornered Sara and uttered these chilling words: "Life's a bi*ch!"

Brock Lesnar stood tall when all was said and done

At Unforgiven 2002, Lesnar and The Undertaker competed for the former's WWE Championship. The match ended in a double disqualification, much to the disappointment of the fans.

At No Mercy 2002, Lesnar and The Undertaker met once again, this time inside Hell In A Cell. The 27-minute brawl ended with Lesnar defeating The Undertaker to retain his WWE title.

About two years ago, The Undertaker appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast and shared his honest thoughts on Lesnar. Here's what he said:

“He’s a freak athlete. Oh my goodness [Brock Lesnar’s combine numbers], it’s ridiculous. He’s one of those guys that defy, you know, he was 260 pounds but his shot was like a 160. You can’t believe somebody his size can move the way he can move. He’s a freak athlete.” [H/T ITR Wrestling]

Shortly after their feud came to an end, Lesnar and The Undertaker met again in the 2003 Royal Rumble match. The Beast Incarnate threw the WWE legend out of the ring to win the annual free-for-all that night. The two superstars later collided on several occasions during Lesnar's second WWE run as well.

Do you remember Lesnar and Taker's 2002 feud? What was your favorite moment from the epic rivalry?

