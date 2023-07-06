When Brock Lesnar wanted to wrestle female star before she left WWE

Brock Lesnar has faced almost every major male WWE Superstar of the last two decades. In a rare interview, The Beast Incarnate once revealed that he would have had no problem taking on one of wrestling's most dominant female legends, Chyna.

Lesnar trained in WWE's Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW) developmental system before moving to the main roster on March 18, 2002. A year earlier, the former amateur wrestler spoke to Bryan Alvarez and Dave Meltzer on the March 29, 2001, edition of Wrestling Observer Live.

Asked about possible dream opponents in WWE one day, a 23-year-old Lesnar surprisingly mentioned Chyna's name:

"I would work with whoever. Chyna. I don't care."

Meltzer jokingly said he was cringing after Lesnar brought up the possibility of a match against Chyna. The then-rookie laughed before suggesting Kurt Angle as an alternative opponent:

"I have no problem working with anybody, but I think the person that I would really like to work with would be Kurt, probably, just because of his amateur background," Lesnar continued.

Three days after Lesnar's comments, Chyna defeated Ivory at WrestleMania 17 to win the Women's Championship. She only competed in six more matches before leaving WWE at the end of her contract.

Brock Lesnar named two other dream WWE opponents

As well as Chyna and Kurt Angle, Brock Lesnar had his sights set on potential matches with Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Undertaker.

Shelton Benjamin's former OVW tag team partner also reiterated that he did not mind facing anyone once he joined the main roster:

"I would like to work with anybody that I get the opportunity to work with, but I think I'd like to work with Kurt Angle, the mastermind Steve Austin would be great," Lesnar said. "Undertaker. Anybody. I wouldn't deny anybody. I would be more than happy to work with any of the stars up there."

Lesnar admitted he did not feel ready to join RAW and SmackDown at the time. He wanted to train for another eight months before even thinking about a main roster call-up.

