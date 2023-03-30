When Brock Lesnar won at WWE WrestleMania but wanted to lose at short notice

Brock Lesnar's first WWE WrestleMania victory came in 2003 when he defeated Kurt Angle in the WrestleMania 19 main event. While The Beast Incarnate was always supposed to win the match, he would have had no problem with Angle claiming the victory at the last minute.

Lesnar suffered a concussion in the closing stages of the 21-minute contest after botching a Shooting Star Press from the top rope. Moments later, he hit his opponent with an F-5 to secure the win.

In a 2022 interview on The Michael Kay Show, Lesnar said he wanted Angle to go off-script by pinning him immediately after the Shooting Star Press:

"Kurt helped me through. Kurt was talking to me saying 'Hey,' you know? But Kurt should've just rolled me over and pinned me. He should've just said, 'Hey, that's enough kid.'" (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Brock Lesnar had planned to pin Angle following the Shooting Star Press, but he needed time to recover after colliding head-first with his opponent.

In the same interview, Lesnar revealed that WWE legend Curt Hennig, aka Mr. Perfect, previously told him to stop performing the risky top-rope move.

Brock Lesnar's WrestleMania record

The 10-time WWE world champion is set to face Omos in a blockbuster bout at WrestleMania 39 on April 1. He will enter the match with a WrestleMania record of five wins and six defeats.

Brock Lesnar's first two WrestleMania victories came against Kurt Angle (WrestleMania 19) and The Undertaker (WrestleMania 30). He also won three consecutive matches at the event against Dean Ambrose (WrestleMania 32), Goldberg (WrestleMania 33), and Roman Reigns (WrestleMania 34).

Lesnar's first loss at The Show of Shows took place against Goldberg (WrestleMania 20). He also lost singles matches against Triple H (WrestleMania 29), Seth Rollins (WrestleMania 35), Drew McIntyre (WrestleMania 36), and Reigns (WrestleMania 38).

At WrestleMania 31, Rollins defeated Lesnar and Reigns in an impromptu triple threat match after cashing in his Money in the Bank contract.

