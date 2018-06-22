WWE Rumor Mill: When Charlotte Flair is expected to return to WWE

When will 'The Queen' be expected back in action?

Charlotte Flair is currently recovering from surgery

What's the story?

Charlotte Flair has taken some time off from WWE television after dropping her SmackDown Women's title to Carmella to recover from surgery she needed to repair a ruptured implant, as well as some other niggles she picked up on the European tour.

In case you didn't know...

Flair had arguably the match of the night at WrestleMania when she ended Asuka's phenomenal unbeaten streak to retain her title.

But on SmackDown Live she was on the receiving end of a beat-down from the debuting IIconics and then lost her title to Carmella cashing in her MITB contract as a result.

Charlotte would go on to lose her rematch for the title against Carmella in a somewhat shocking clean win, although there was an injury angle used during the loss.

The heart of the matter

Flair has been off television since Backlash, and received her surgery for the ruptured implant, which happened months ago, with Flair continuing to work, on the 19th June.

Dave Meltzer discussed Flair's injury status briefly on the Wrestling Observer Newsletter and presented us with a timeline of when she's expected to return.

Charlotte had surgery on 6/19 to repair her ruptured implant from months back. She’s taking this PPV cycle off to have everything taken care of for the time frame building SummerSlam

What's next?

SummerSlam is technically WWE's second biggest show next to WrestleMania so it makes sense for Flair to return in the build-up to it given that she's one of the top female stars the WWE has.

I wonder if they'll keep the SmackDown Women's belt on Carmella until then and allow Charlotte Flair to get her heat back against the 'Princess of Staten Island' and regain her title.

What do you guys think? Are you enjoying a SmackDown without Charlotte Flair, or are you unable to wait until she's back?