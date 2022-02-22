When was Cody Rhodes referred to as Dashing in WWE?

Cody Rhodes is currently the hottest free agent in pro wrestling. In a sudden and shocking announcement, the Executive Vice President of AEW parted ways with the company alongside his wife, Brandi Rhodes.

Amidst the speculations of a potential WWE return, fans wonder what gimmick Rhodes will have after his comeback. While many believe that he will resume his American Nightmare persona, some believe that he may move back to his WWE character.

Before becoming Stardust, Cody was known as "Dashing Cody Rhodes." But it has become a forgotten story as of now. So, when was Cody Rhodes called dashing in WWE?

Around 2010, he left the Legacy faction and started teaming up with Drew McIntyre. At the time, Rhodes began to admire his facial features and declared himself the most handsome superstar.

Thus, he began calling himself by the title "dashing," and even fans and announcers also referred to him with that. Rhodes became very cautious about his face and checked the mirror every time he was punched in the face during a match.

Dashing Rhodes went on to further limits in continuation of his gimmick. Not only did he wear a solid mask to save his face, but he also forced the fans and opponents to wear a paper bag because their faces were not at par with Rhodes'.

Cody Rhodes may soon return to WWE

WWE @WWE







@mikethemiz

#WWERaw "Someone who comes from a fighting family, a pioneer, someone who's very ... DASHING!" "Someone who comes from a fighting family, a pioneer, someone who's very ... DASHING!"👀@mikethemiz#WWERaw https://t.co/GtlTi1DBhR

Many experts say Rhodes' return to WWE is inevitable, and we may get an official statement soon.

While most fans believed that he was about to become an impromptu entrant at the Elimination Chamber match due to Bobby Lashley's injury, that didn't happen.

But WWE has planted many Easter eggs of a potential Cody Rhodes return in the latest episode of RAW.

Firstly, The Miz teased his mystery partner as "dashing" and from a "fighting family." As earlier mentioned, Cody was known as "dashing" during his tenure at WWE, and he belongs to the much-respected Rhodes Family.

Though the star Miz referred to turned out to be Logan Paul, this may act as a future appearance for Rhodes.

WWE also tweeted about Edge declaring an open challenge for WrestleMania. The tweet mentioned 'smoke and mirrors,' which was the previous theme song used by Rhodes.

Do you think he will ever return to WWE? If yes, will it be Stardust, American Nightmare, or the Dashing Cody Rhodes? Sound off in the comments below.

A WWE Hall of Famer would love to manage Bobby Lashley. More details here.

Edited by Angana Roy