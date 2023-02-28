When Cody Rhodes took Twitter hiatus after WWE WrestleMania disappointment

While Cody Rhodes is currently preparing to face Roman Reigns in the WrestleMania 39 main event, his past WrestleMania experiences have not always been great. A decade ago, The American Nightmare suffered one of the worst moments of his career at WWE's biggest show of the year.

Rhodes was scheduled to team up with Damien Sandow and The Bella Twins against Brodus Clay, Cameron, Naomi, and Tensai at WrestleMania 29. Unfortunately, the match was nixed at short notice after The Undertaker's win over CM Punk ran long.

Along with his then-fiancée Brandi, Rhodes heavily promoted WrestleMania 29 on Twitter ahead of the event:

Cody Rhodes @CodyRhodes Best day of the year. Glad to see the #rhodestothefuture signs popping-up...it's time. Best day of the year. Glad to see the #rhodestothefuture signs popping-up...it's time.

Following the late decision to cancel the match, Brandi announced that the couple were leaving Twitter until further notice:

Brandi Rhodes @TheBrandiRhodes ... @CodyRhodesWWE will be off of twitter until further notice, as will I. Warmest Regards to you all. ... @CodyRhodesWWE will be off of twitter until further notice, as will I. Warmest Regards to you all.

Brandi Rhodes @TheBrandiRhodes I don't want to be on here if he's not. That is all for now! I don't want to be on here if he's not. That is all for now!

Brandi made the announcement on April 8, 2013, the day after WrestleMania 29. She permanently returned to the platform later that month, while Cody Rhodes returned on May 22, 2013, with the following tweet:

At the time, Cody featured regularly on WWE television alongside his then-tag team partner Damien Sandow. Known as Team Rhodes Scholars, they disbanded three months after WrestleMania 29 when Sandow betrayed Rhodes in the Money in the Bank ladder match.

How Cody Rhodes' tag team partners and rivals reacted

The canceled eight-person match took place on the post-WrestleMania episode of RAW instead of The Show of Shows. Brodus Clay, Cameron, Naomi, and Tensai secured the win in a two-minute contest.

Matt Bloom, aka Tensai, and The Bella Twins reacted to the WrestleMania match cancelation on Twitter:

Matt Bloom @NXTMattBloom Everything happens for reason. Everything happens for reason.

A year before WrestleMania 29, Dustin Rhodes wanted to face Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 28. He even pitched the idea to Vince McMahon, but the WWE Executive Chairman did not want to book the brother versus brother match.

In 2022, Cody returned to the WrestleMania stage after six years away from WWE. The former AEW Executive Vice President defeated Seth Rollins in a match that was widely viewed as one of the best of WrestleMania 38 weekend.

