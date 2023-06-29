When Cody Rhodes stole current WWE Superstar's real-life girlfriend

Cody Rhodes is one of the biggest stars in WWE at the moment, and while he is now happily married to Brandi, and the couple have a daughter together, there was a time when Rhodes was less committed.

As part of an appearance with Inside The Ropes, Cody Rhodes told a story about how he knew Xavier Woods before WWE and once stole his girlfriend.

"Xavier Woods and I went to high school together. We end up wrestling, one time he wrestles up a weight class to wrestle me. If you ask Xavier Woods he's going to tell you a completely different version of the story. The legitimate version is he loses by just a few points. Fast forward to I'm on their side of the town at a bowling alley, with a girl I just started seeing named Lindsey."

He continued:

"I guess Lindsey and Xavier used to see one another, so Xavier Woods shows up....And I see him and I don't know if I got lucky or not but I grab the ball and roll it down the lane and its a f**king strike. And I walk over to him and I said, I know you, I beat you and I walk away and didn't think anything of it."

Rhodes went on to explain that now whenever he sees Xavier Woods, he reminds him of this day and how much of a "piece of sh*t" he is.

Cody Rhodes and Xavier Woods have since married

Both Cody Rhodes and Xavier Woods now work for WWE and have been able to work alongside one another for several years, so it seems that they have put their issues behind them.

As previously noted, Cody Rhodes met Brandi when she was working as a ring announcer for WWE and has since married the former star and welcomed a daughter.

Xavier Woods has also married, the former Champion tied the knot with Jess Watson back in 2015 before the couple welcomed their son in 2017.

Despite the two stars having gone through many changes since high school, it appears that they have remained friends, and this is a story that both Rhodes and Woods like to tell often.

