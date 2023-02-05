When was Dabba Kato's (fka Commander Azeez) last WWE appearance prior to NXT Vengeance Day 2023?

Shedding his Commander Azeez persona, Dabba Kato returned to WWE at NXT Vengeance Day. This marked his first appearance on NXT TV after several months of absence.

Kato interrupted the two-out-of-three falls match between Apollo Crews and. Carmelo Hayes. He stopped Trick Williams from using a steel chair on Crews. The latter looked appreciative, but Carmelo Hayes capitalized on the distraction to get his second pinfall.

Dabba Kato's return at NXT Vengeance Day highlighted his re-emergence in WWE television after almost half a year. He was last seen in a Mixed Tag Team Match alongside Cora Jade, fighting Rana Sanga and Ivy Nile on the 23 July 2022 episode of NXT Live. The former Commander Azeez was a part of live events, with his last bout being in January this year in Florida.

Following Apollo Crews' defeat at NXT Vengeance Day, Dabba Kato entered the ring and flattened his former ally with a Chokeslam. Both stars first re-emerged as a pair on NXT in June 2022.

The name 'Dabba Kato' traces the superstar's roots to RAW Underground. Shane McMahon's brainchild didn't last long, but it did become the focal point of Kato's wrestling career, who nabbed a winning streak soon after his debut.

Before his NXT Vengeance Day return, Dabba Kato (fka Commander Azeez) wanted to debut a WWE stable alongside Apollo Crews

There was some solid chemistry between Azeez and Apollo Crews during their main roster run. Crews' enforcer even gave him his WrestleMania moment as he captured the Intercontinental Championship at 'Mania 37. Unfortunately, WWE seemed to be at a loss regarding both superstars after the event.

While Apollo made waves in NXT, Commander Azeez stuck to being a highlight of Main Event shows. However, this didn't hinder their ambitions. During an interview last year, Apollo Crews stated that he would love to form a stable with the superstar now named Dabba Kato.

"There’s still time for that [stable] though, who’s to say that can’t happen. If I can add someone, I am going to the women’s side and I’d have to go with either Bianca or Sasha. And then, I might have to steal the old Hurt Business members, Shelton and Ceddy [Cedric Alexander]." [H/T Wrestling News]

With Kato's betrayal, the thoughts of the old tag team reuniting once again are now diminished. It remains to be seen how a potential feud will take place.

