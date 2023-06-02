When female WWE star lied to Finn Balor about her age

Long before Finn Balor became a WWE Superstar, the Judgment Day member ran a wrestling school in his hometown of Bray, County Wicklow, Ireland. The facility was only available to students aged 16 and above, with the exception of one young trainee: 15-year-old Rebecca Quin, aka Becky Lynch.

Desperate to begin her wrestling journey, Lynch was granted a place in the school after claiming to be 17 years old. Following a decade of ups and downs, she joined WWE in 2013 and soon established herself as one of wrestling's next top stars.

In a 2015 WWE Network documentary, Finn Balor: The Demon Revealed, Lynch reflected with Balor about her early beginnings in the wrestling business:

"[I was] 15. I told you I was 17 [laughs]. I figured if I told you I was 17, you wouldn't ask me for ID. But if I said that I was 16, you might. So I said I was 17."

Both superstars were still members of the NXT roster when the footage was recorded. Lynch joined RAW and SmackDown within a matter of weeks, while Balor moved to the red brand a year later.

Becky Lynch credits Finn Balor for changing her life

Two decades on from joining Finn Balor's training school, Becky Lynch is one of the most successful wrestlers of her generation.

Lynch added that Balor, real name Fergal Devitt, changed her life when he opened the facility for young wrestlers:

"Without Fergal, there wouldn't be a Becky Lynch. I remember I read a quote not too long ago and it said, 'Imagine how your life would be if you didn't meet the one person that changed everything,' and for me that was Fergal. If he never opened that school in Bray, I wouldn't be living my dream right now. He's the reason I'm here. To say he changed my life, he saved my life, just, I can't thank him enough."

The long-time friends have never been involved in a meaningful WWE storyline together, but they did cross paths in the inaugural Mixed Match Challenge tournament. On March 27, 2018, Lynch and Bobby Roode joined forces to defeat Balor and Sasha Banks in a semi-final match.

