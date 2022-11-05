When did Finn Balor form the Bullet Club and what happened next?

The Bullet Club marked a major turning point in Finn Balor's wrestling career. Formerly known as Prince Devitt in NJPW, he became a longtime favorite and won multiple titles with his group. The stable also spread its roots in Mexican promotions, facilitating its popularity and legacy.

Prior to the formation of the Bullet Club, Prince Devitt teamed up with Ryusuke Taguchi as Apollo 55. Things got tense between the duo due to Devitt's attitude. They split after unsuccessfully challenging Time Splitters at NJPW Invasion Attack 2013. Devitt turned on his partner and ended the four-year partnership.

Following the betrayal, Prince Devitt joined forces with Bad Luck Fale and Tama Tonga to create the Bullet Club. Later, Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows also became members. Following that, in October, The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) got included in the villainous stable and made it a force of reckoning.

Devitt was already the reigning IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion, having defeated Low Ki at Power Struggle 2012. He continued the dominance with the help of the Bullet Club. The "Real Rock n Rolla" won the Best of the Juniors tournament twice that year.

At the end of 2013, the Bullet Club held both the IWGP Junior Heavyweight and IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championships while also having conquered three of NJPW's five annual tournaments. The Young Bucks won the tag titles when they won the finals of the Super Jr. Tag Tournament.

In April 2014, Finn Balor left New Japan Pro Wrestling and joined WWE NXT a month later. AJ Styles replaced him as the leader of the Bullet Club. Doc Gallows and Carl Anderson became tight with The Phenomenal One, which led to the formation of The Original Club (The O.C.) in 2016 at the Stamford-based company.

Michael Cole recently gave an overview of the Bullet Club and Finn Balor at WWE Crown Jewel 2022

Finn Balor has come a long way from his time at the Bullet Club. He became the inaugural Universal Champion at SummerSlam 2016, but Balor suffered an injury during his match and had to relinquish the title the following night on RAW.

Balor is currently the leader of The Judgment Day; he joined the stable in June this year by kicking out its former leader, Edge.

Recently on WWE Crown Jewel 2022, Michael Cole spoke about Finn Balor's history with the Club prior to the match between The Judgment Day and The O.C. The heelish faction won the bout, as an outside interference by Rhea Ripley helped Balor hit his finishing move on Styles to pin him for the three count.

"Finn Balor was the original leader of the Bullet Club. AJ Styles would allegedly become the leader of The Club. Karl at one time was aligned with Balor in The Club," said Cole on commentary.

The current version of the Bullet Club primarily operates in New Japan Pro Wrestling and IMPACT Wrestling. The roster consists of Jay White, Kenta, Ace Austin, Chris Bey, Juice Robinson, Bad Luck Fale, Chase Owens, Dick Togo, El Phantasmo, Evil, Gedo, Sho, Taiji Ishimori, and Yujiro Takahashi.

