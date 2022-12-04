When a former WWE star filmed a creepy video outside Alexa Bliss' home

Last year, Alexa Bliss hosted a party at her home on her birthday, and her close friend Mojo Rawley decided to have some fun at her expense.

Alexa Bliss and Mojo Rawley have been best friends for a long time. It's been a while since Mojo was let go by the company, but he still occasionally hangs out with Bliss and other WWE Superstars that he's friends with.

Little Miss Bliss celebrated her 30th birthday last year. She invited her closest friends to a party at her home, and Mojo Rawley was one of them. During the party, Mojo went outside Bliss' home and filmed a hilarious selfie video.

In the clip, Mojo can be seen staring creepily at the camera before zooming in on Bliss, who was chatting with her friends inside her home. Mojo then creepily smiled at the camera during the clip's final moments.

Rawley also had an amusing message for Bliss in the caption of his video:

"Happy birthday Alexa Bliss... I wasn't invited to your party but I showed up to creep from the outside nonetheless," read the text on the story.

Check out the clip below:

Monty AEW/WWE @tmykwoah Mojo Rawley creeping outside Alexa Bliss home on her birthday 🤣🤣 Mojo Rawley creeping outside Alexa Bliss home on her birthday 🤣🤣 https://t.co/yboXAWFnsV

Mojo and Alexa Bliss are close friends outside the squared circle

Mojo Rawley was one of the few wrestlers who were invited to Bliss' wedding to Ryan Cabrera earlier this year. He had everyone in splits during the wedding with his hilarious dance moves, as can be seen in the clip below:

Mojo was released by the company in April 2021, after 10 months on the shelf. Interestingly, he hasn't stepped foot in the ring following his last WWE match. It was a losing effort against Chad Gable on the June 15, 2020, SmackDown taping.

One wonders how Bliss, Nia Jax, Braun Strowman, and other wrestlers at the party reacted when Mojo showed them the hilarious clip that he took outside her home.

Do you miss Mojo Rawley in WWE? Sound off in the comment section!

