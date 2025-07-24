  • home icon
When was Hulk Hogan's last WWE appearance? Here's everything you need to know

By Thomas Crack
Published Jul 24, 2025 17:45 GMT
What is your favorite Hulk Hogan moment? (Photo Credit: WWE.com)
Hulk Hogan was a six-time WWE Champion (Photo Credit: WWE.com)

Earlier today, it was reported that WWE Hall of Famer and pro wrestling icon Hulk Hogan passed away, leaving behind arguably the biggest legacy in the history of the business. The six-time WWE Champion made a splash both in the ring and outside of it, transcending pro-wrestling to become one of entertainment's most recognizable figures.

Whilst he had retired from in-ring competition back in 2012, The Hulkster did in fact make an appearance in the WWE this year. Hogan and his long-time manager Jimmy Hart showing up on RAW's debut episode on Netflix on Monday, January 6th.

From making his WWE debut in the late 70s, Hulk Hogan has had an impact on the pro wrestling business across five different decades, a feat only a select few can claim.

Which current WWE Superstars did Hulk Hogan want to face?

As one of WWE's most iconic stars, many fans have fantasy booked potential opponents for The Hulkster, putting him against some of the company's biggest stars of today.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter in an exclusive interview last year, the former WWE Champion revealed who from the current crop of WWE Superstars he would have loved to work with. Hogan named top stars like Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins:

“If I really could jump in the ring with somebody today, if Roman Reigns was a babyface, I think Hollywood Hogan [inaudible], I would love to work with Roman. My other two guys would be Seth [Rollins] and CM Punk. I think we could do some crazy business,” Hulk Hogan said.
Check out the full interview below:

youtube-cover

Hogan never got to face off against top stars like Reigns, Rollins, and Punk, but he did battle against icons such as The Rock, Randy Savage, Bret Hart, Shawn Michaels, and Andre the Giant.

