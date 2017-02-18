When is WWE Fastlane 2017? Date, time, match card, how and where to watch, live stream

Get to know the WWE Fastlane 2017 Live Telecast details for India and United States.

This will be the third event in the Fastlane pay-per-view chronology

WWE Fastlane 2017 is going to be the final pitstop on the road to the biggest event of sports entertainment, WrestleMania 33. The pay-per-view is exclusive to the red brand, hence it will be featuring the matches between Superstars of the RAW roster only.

As of now, three matches have been confirmed for the event, including two title defences. The WWE Universal Championship match between Goldberg and the champion, Kevin Owens will be headlining this pay-per-view.

With more than two weeks left for the show, additional matches are expected to be confirmed in the upcoming editions of RAW.

WWE Fastlane 2017 Telecast in the United States

Date: 5th February 2017, 8ET/5PT

Venue: Bradley Center

City: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fastlane, which starts from 6:30 AM IST on Monday, February 6th, will be telecasted LIVE on the WWE Network. Below is the information regarding the streaming of the pay-per-view in India.

WWE Fastlane 2017 Telecast in India

Ten 1 and Ten HD will be telecasting the pay-per-view. Altogether, there is going to be three streamings of the event in India.

WWE Fastlane 2017 India Telecast streaming

Date Timing Ten1 / Ten HD 6th March 2017 6:00PM Ten1 / Ten HD 8th March 2017 9:00PM Ten1 / Ten HD 1 2th March 2017 2:00PM Live streaming: wwenetwork.com 6th March 2017 6:30AM

WWE Fastlane 2017 List of fights/matches (Officially)

In one of three confirmed matches, the longest reigning WWE Universal Champion, Kevin Owens, will be defending his title against the former World Champion Goldberg.

Below is the updated match card for the upcoming RAW-exclusive Fastlane pay-per-view:

WWE Universal Championship match – Kevin Owens(c) vs Goldberg

WWE Cruiserweight Championship – Neville(c) vs Jack Gallagher

Roman Reigns vs Braun Strowman

The results of the respective matches will have huge implications on the careers fo the performers involved, as WrestleMania 33 will be knocking the doors.

Moreover, Goldberg has a confirmed WrestleMania match against Brock Lesnar, it will be interesting to find out if that match is contested for the WWE Universal Championship or not.

