When Jade Cargill revealed Chyna's influence on her career: Know the story

Jade Cargill has made quite a name for herself despite being very young in her career. While Cargill recently signed with WWE, the 31-year-old achieved several accolades during her time at All Elite Wrestling. This led to WWE closely observing Cargill's progress and eventually signing her to their already talent-stacked main roster.

While the likes of Mark Henry, Heath Slater, and Cody Rhodes have trained and mentored Jade Cargill, in a prior interview, the former AEW TBS Champion revealed who inspired her in life. Cargill cited WWE legend Chyna as her inspiration. During the AEW Unrestricted Podcast, she spoke about how Chyna motivated her to embrace the muscular look.

Cargill said:

“Growing up I’ve always been muscular and I used to always get picked on by guys saying, ‘Oh she looks like a man. She’s too muscular.’ And I remember growing up and watching Chyna and seeing how she just embodied, just loved how she looked, and it just did nothing but empower me and make me say, ‘You know what? I look good. These muscles look great!'”

While Jade Cargill was inspired by Chyna, she will now be in the same company her idol was once part of. However, succeeding in WWE would not be easy, given how Cargill performed at AEW, it is safe to say she has what it takes to become a big name in the Stamford-based promotion. It would be interesting to watch her progress.

Jade Cargill reveals her look is inspired by a Marvel character

Since its inception, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has left a profound impact on the lovers of fiction and cinema. However, in recent times, the craze for MCU has increased beyond means. While kids and adults are both inspired by the movies made by MCU, one person who can relate to the same is WWE superstar Jade Cargill.

Moreover, Cargill's look and character are inspired by the popular X-Men character Storm. During her appearance on the podcast, Jade Cargill mentioned how a conversation with her friends led to her character and her look being inspired by Storm. The former TBS Champion also added that she could relate to the infamous MCU creation.

Cargill added:

"I was just sitting around with my friends, and they said, 'You know what color you should wear? You should wear the silver or the white color.' And I said, 'Oh wow! I would love that!' And they said, 'You know, you look like Storm.' I tried it, and I loved it. I love what she stands for. She's a powerful Black woman, and I think I stand for that same thing." [H/T WrestleZone]

Jade Cargill's appearance and gimmick have helped her stand out during her wrestling career. Moreover, the fans would be very keen to see how she carries herself in the Stamford-based promotion. While her move to WWE is official, it would be worth observing when Cargill makes her much-anticipated debut.

