When did Jinder Mahal win the WWE Championship? All about the 37-year-old’s title reign

Jinder Mahal had one of the most underappreciated careers in wrestling history. The Modern-Day Maharaja silenced his doubters and rose to heights that not many people expected him to reach.

The Indo-Canadian Superstar has some major accomplishments in his career. However, his biggest life achievement was that of winning the WWE Championship at WWE Backlash in 2017.

In April 2017, Jinder Mahal defeated Mojo Rawley, Dolph Ziggler, Eric Rowan, Luke Harper, and Sami Zayn to become the number-one contender for the WWE Championship. After a few back and forth encounters with Randy Orton building to Backlash, they finally locked horns at the premium live event.

That night, Jinder Mahal shocked the world, as most fans predicted Randy Orton would squash The Modern-Day Maharaja. However, Mahal defeated The Viper. The arena went dead silent as Mahal raised his WWE Championship in the air.

His title reign lasted for a total of 170 days, with successful defenses against Randy Orton, Shinsuke Nakamura, and then Money in The Bank holder Baron Corbin. He lost his championship eventually to AJ Styles in November 2017.

Leading up to WWE Survivor Series that year, Jinder Mahal challenged the then Universal Champion Brock Lesnar to a Champ vs. Champ match at the said PLE. Unfortunately, he lost his championship to Styles even before making it to the PLE. While it was a short reign, it certainly exceeded fans' expectations.

Jinder Mahal and a couple of other superstars have been released by the WWE

Based on updates in the last few hours by various WWE Superstars on their social media platforms, it is learnt that three superstars as of now have been released by the company.

Jinder Mahal, Xia Lee, and former NXT superstar Xyon Quinn have left the company. Mahal and Lee took to social media to announce their departure. Jinder shared a post stating "I Quit."

As for Xia Lee, she posted a heartfelt note thanking Triple H and the WWE for her career. She was with the company for seven years.

"It has been over seven years since I joined WWE, and as the first female Chinese Superstar, I feel incredibly proud! I am sincerely grateful to WWE and HHH for welcoming me into this big family. During this valuable time, I have not only grown tremendously but also learned countless invaluable experiences. Thank you for your trust and the opportunities you have given me to break barriers and set an example."

We at Sportskeeda wish all three superstars the very best in all their future endeavors.

