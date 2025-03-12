When does Jon Moxley's AEW contract expire? Chances of a WWE return for Dean Ambrose explored

The Shield has registered its name in WWE as one of the greatest stables in the history of professional wrestling. The three megastars produced are at the top of sports, where Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins are still with the Stamford-based promotion. Meanwhile, Dean Ambrose (Jon Moxley) is competing for AEW.

The Shield brothers are at war. It appears their feud could only be settled inside the squared circle. Following so much occurring between former factionmates, there’s a widely asked query when fans could see Dean Ambrose back in WWE.

The Lunatic Fringe left the Stamford-based promotion in 2019 after growing frustration with the creatives over his on-screen character. Ambrose debuted in All Elite Wrestling as Jon Moxley and is still with the company. In 2022, Mox signed a five-year extension with the Tony Khan-led company. This means Dean Ambrose couldn't go anywhere contractually until 2027.

Fans would likely have to wait till WrestleMania 43 to see the third member of Shield back in WWE if a return is to take place.

Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins could clash horns at WWE WrestleMania 41

Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins are currently embroiled in a heated feud against each other. The latest episode of RAW saw The OTC make a spectacular return during Rollins and Punk’s main event steel cage bout. The former Universal Champion pulled Rollins out of the cage and attacked him.

The OTC delivered a massive Superman Punch, followed by a Stomp, and knocked out Seth Rollins cold. Then Reigns attacked CM Punk in the cage and left Madison Square Garden with a strong statement that he was back for redemption, almost setting the rumored triple threat bout between him, Rollins, and Punk.

However, the scenario above is mere speculation at this point, and it remains to be seen what plans the Triple H-led creative team has in store for returning OTC in the coming weeks.

