When does Kenny Omega's AEW contract expire?

Kenny Omega doesn't have much time left on the AEW contract, with every passing day being very crucial for his future. The former AEW Champion is one of the founding members of the company and one of the EVPs.

The Cleaner is currently suspended from AEW along with a few other superstars due to the now infamous backstage ruckus with CM Punk after AEW All Out. However, Omega signed a four-year deal in 2019.

According to Dave Meltzer, the former AEW World Champion's contract will run out on February 1st, 2023. Tony Khan has the option to activate a two-year extension for any superstar that belonged to the original roster.

As Omega's suspension continues, especially in the last few months of his contract, speculation among fans about him joining the WWE is getting even stronger.

Kenny Omega feels he can put on a great match with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns and Kenny Omega are by far the two most popular superstars in the industry today. Both of them are at the peak of their careers and are the biggest names in their respective companies.

Being two of the top superstars in the industry, comparisons are bound to happen. A fan of the former AEW World Champion tweeted out stating Roman Reigns would not last five minutes in the ring with The Cleaner. The former AEW World Champion had different views.

Kenny Omega @KennyOmegamanX @JakeBur99747047 @WrestlinAspect I’m sure he could. He’s their top guy for a reason and works hard to be that guy. I think the match would surprise a lot of people. @JakeBur99747047 @WrestlinAspect I’m sure he could. He’s their top guy for a reason and works hard to be that guy. I think the match would surprise a lot of people.

Given the current situation backstage in AEW with Omega's suspension and his contract running out in under a year, the chances of Kenny Omega vs Roman Reigns might be a little more plausible than before.

The Tribal Chief has been untouchable in WWE for a couple of years. He will soon be short of challengers and will need someone new to step up. The Cleaner jumping ship could give pro wrestling fans a match for the ages.

Would you like to see Roman Reigns v Kenny Omega? Let us know in the comments section!

