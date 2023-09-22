When was the last time the Maximum Male Models appeared on WWE television together? Reflecting on their roles

Maximum Male Models were released from their WWE contracts the other day. Mace and Mansoor made the most out of their time on television. They were primarily involved in comedy skits alongside Maxxine Dupri before she got paired with the Alpha Academy.

Maximum Male Models' final WWE appearance transpired on the May 15, 2023, episode of Monday Night RAW. The pair worked a battle royal to determine the number one contender for the Intercontinental Heavyweight Championship.

Mustafa Ali won the battle royal and won a shot against Gunther. The challenger lost to the champion at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia on May 27, 2023. Ali was also released alongside MMM as part of the latest budget cuts.

Ali and Maximum Male Models were recurring guests on former King of the Ring winner Xavier Woods' YouTube gaming channel, UpUpDownDown, where they’d occasionally play games alongside The New Day star.

Were Maximum Male Models supposed to work with top WWE star? Here’s the story!

Mace and Mansoor had much to say about their WWE career following their release.

The pair sat together on Mace’s Twitch stream, where they made an interesting revelation about an angle they almost had with a top star.

Mansoor said he pitched for an angle with Cody Rhodes wherein he wanted the American Nightmare to break his nose with Cross Rhodes. This would’ve seen Mansoor recreate Cody’s ‘Undashing” gimmick on Monday Night RAW.

“One of the ideas we had in Maximum Male Models. This almost happened, not this angle, but we did almost work with Cody Rhodes. I wanted him to hit me with the Cross Rhodes and it would break my nose. Then, I could do Undashing. I wanted to wear the mask like him and do the angle where I thought I was the ugliest person in the world and a horribly disfigured mutant. Everyone kept saying, 'we want Male Models to have more edge. We need more aggressive and viscous. What can we do?' I kept saying, 'Break my nose. I'm this viscous goblin,’” Mansoor said. (H/T Fightful)

Fans will have to wait to see if Mace and Mansoor will recreate their entertaining tag team in another promotion.

Recommended Video Why Chad Gable could be the next WWE mega star