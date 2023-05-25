When was the last time Sabu competed in WWE? Reflecting on the legend's contributions

Sabu’s WWE run came after his release from IMPACT Wrestling (formerly known as TNA) in 2006. The Homicidal, Suicidal, Genocidal, Death–Defying Maniac made his WWE in-ring debut at the critically-acclaimed ECW One Night Stand pay-per-view in 2006. That night, he wrestled Rey Mysterio to a no-contest for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Sabu, however, only lasted in WWE for just a year. His final match for Vince McMahon’s promotion transpired on the May 1, 2007, episode of ECW. He wrestled in an “Extreme Rules Fatal Four-Way Match” against Tommy Dreamer, Sandman, and eventual winner Rob Van Dam to determine the number one contender for the ECW World Championship.

The real-life Terrance Michael is widely considered one of the most influential pro wrestlers of the late nineties and mid-2000s. His work in Paul Heyman’s ECW helped create a new movement in pro wrestling that continues to this day in the form of CZW and Game Changer Wrestling.

During his time in WWE, the former two-time ECW World Heavyweight Champion also crossed paths with John Cena. He was part of the ECW entourage that assaulted Cena on an episode of RAW from 2006. However, he lost to Big Match John in their “Extreme Lumberjack match” at Vengeance on June 25, 2006.

Sabu makes a shocking appearance on AEW Dynamite

The 58-year-old star made his AEW debut on the latest edition of Dynamite. He showed up during Adam Cole’s segment with Chris Jericho. The two men signed a contract to make their Unsanctioned Match official for Double or Nothing.

Sabu walked to the ring and helped Cole and Roderick Strong disperse The Jericho Appreciation Society.

It was later announced that he would be the special enforcer in the match-up between Cole and Jericho this Sunday in Las Vegas. It remains to be seen who will win at Double or Nothing.

