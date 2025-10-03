When Liv Morgan revealed to the world she was in a romantic relationship with female ex-WWE star

Former WWE Women's World Champion Liv Morgan has been absent from television since earlier this year after being injured during a singles match against Kairi Sane on an edition of RAW ahead of the Evolution Premium Live Event.
Morgan gained the main event attraction after she kicked off an on-screen romantic angle with Dominik Mysterio, who betrayed Rhea Ripley for her, and the rest is history.
Many may have forgotten, but this isn't the first time Liv Morgan has been involved in a romantic storyline in WWE. In 2019, the Stamford-based promotion saw a love-triangle arc, where Lana ditched her husband, Rusev, on-screen, and kicked off a relationship with Bobby Lashley.
On the December 30, 2019, episode of RAW, Lana and Bobby had a wedding celebration on-air, which was interrupted by Liv Morgan, who revealed that she was Lana's girlfriend.
This later evolved into a mixed tag team rivalry, with Rusev and Liv Morgan teaming up against Lana and Lashley. Although this storyline was cut short, it remains one of the most bizarre on-TV storylines in modern times.
Besides on-screen, former WWE star Lana, aka CJ Perry, and Liv Morgan are great friends in real life.
Liv Morgan talked about her and Lana's WWE storyline
In 2024, speaking in an interview with The Ringer Wrestling Show, the Miracle Kid talked about the controversial segment on RAW. Morgan called it one of the top five moments of her career.
"I'm also proud of my wedding objection," Morgan began with a laugh. "Growing up, watching WWE, I loved the weddings. I loved the WWE weddings. Who does not love that? So, to be a part of one—never thought I'd ever be a part of one—and to object in the manner that I did, that's definitely in my top five moments, just because of how insane it was," she said.
It will be interesting to see what plans the Triple H-led creative team has in store for Morgan once she returns from injury.
