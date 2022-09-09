When did Mad Max and Mortal Kombat actor Nathan Jones interact with The Undertaker in WWE?

The Undertaker had a brief run in the WWE with Mad Max and Mortal Kombat actor Nathan Jones. The Australian actor started acting in the late 1990s, however, in late 2002, he tried his hand at pro wrestling and signed with WWE.

In April 2003, Nathan Jones made his televised in-ring debut on WWE SmackDown by defeating Bill DeMott. In his very first year, the company aligned him with The Undertaker to build him up.

At the time, The Deadman was in a heated rivalry with the Big Show and A-Train. Jones was the Undertaker's student in the storyline and also helped to even the odds against Big Show and A-Train.

Later, WWE booked The Phenom and Jones against Big Show and A-Train for a tag team match at WrestleMania 12. Unfortunately, Jones was taken out of that match and The Phenom had to face Big Show and A-Train in a handicap match. Jones later quit WWE in December 2003 and pursued a career in acting.

WWE is trying to book The Undertaker for multiple appearances

The former WWE Champion announced his in-ring retirement at Survivor Series 2020. However, not being seen on WWE TV regularly has only increased demand for the Deadman. His last appearance on WWE TV was his induction into the Hall of Fame in 2022. However, the Deadman has made a number of off-screen appearances for WWE.

He recently hosted the UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW in Cardiff before Clash at the Castle. The Phenom will host one more show during the Extreme Rules 2022 weekend in Philadelphia.

As per PWInsider, WWE is looking to book The Deadman for fan meets and engagements. The company is trying to come up with ways to utilize the Hall of Famer's increasing demand even after retirement.

Among superstars who gave up wrestling full time and are a big part of the company's marketing as a character, The Deadman's popularity is way beyond anyone else.

The Phenom is one of the most mythical characters of all time. Mark Calaway also did his best to protect the character, which has increased fans' interest. These fan engagement events are the perfect opportunity for them to get up close and learn about the greatness of The Hall of Famer.

