When Miro reacted to a photo of Bobby Lashley holding the WWE Championship

Two years ago, Miro shared an interesting reaction to Bobby Lashley's WWE title victory.

Miro's feud with Lashley in 2019-20 was quite possibly the lowest point of his WWE run. He was embarrassed on live TV on a weekly basis by Lashley and Lana. The former United States Champion ended up losing the feud. Miro was released shortly after, while Lashley ended up being heavily pushed over the next several months.

In March 2021, Bobby Lashley won his first WWE Championship by defeating The Miz on an episode of RAW. Shortly after, a Twitter user posted a photo of Lashley holding the WWE title in response to one of Miro's tweets.

Miro quote-tweeted the user and made it clear that he wasn't bothered by Lashley's photo with the WWE title.

"You mark think I'm bothered by this!?!? Get out of your basement, maaaaaaaaaaaan," he tweeted.

Check out his reaction below:

Bobby Lashley stole Lana from Miro in a controversial angle on RAW

In late 2019, Lana revealed that she was in love with Lashley. The duo kicked off a feud with Miro on the red brand that lasted for several weeks.

Miro ended up losing most of his matches against Lashley and the feud abruptly came to an end on the road to WrestleMania 36. Shortly after The Show of Shows, Miro was released by WWE while Lana and Lashley remained employed.

Here's what Miro said following his release:

"I lost it for a little bit because I was more concerned about the health and safety protocol but I got released. I was so happy because I knew right away that I'm going to go and do what I know I can do. I never had any doubts how good I am and if your company doesn't appreciate me, I'm going to go find a different company that does." [H/T WrestlingInc]

Lana was released by WWE in 2021 and hasn't stepped foot in the ring since then. Lashley has done quite well for himself over the past three years and is now a two-time WWE Champion.

Lashley is currently one of the top names on the main roster. He has feuded with the likes of Brock Lesnar, Seth Rollins, and Drew McIntyre over the years and is quite popular among fans.

