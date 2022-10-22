When did MVP first side with Omos in WWE?

MVP and Omos is one of the most formidable pairs in WWE today. Do you know when was the first time both these superstars joined forces?

Leading up to WrestleMania 38, Bobby Lashley returned to WWE RAW after a lengthy absence and challenged Omos to a match at Showcase of the Immortals. The All Mighty defeated The Nigerian Giant at The Show of Shows in an enthralling contest.

On RAW after WrestleMania, Montel Vontavious Porter returned to the company alongside Bobby Lashley. The former WWE Champion was celebrating his victory over The Nigerian Giant when Omos walked out to challenge Lashley for a rematch.

As the two superstars engaged in a conversation, the former United States Champion attacked Lashley from behind and joined forces with Omos. After RAW went off the air, Porter claimed that he was instrumental in Bobby Lashley reaching the top of the ladder in the promotion. He accused Lashley of forgetting about his contributions in the aftermath of his impressive victories.

MVP comments on the potential of a new version of The Hurt Business

The Hurt Business was one of the most beloved groups during the Thunder Dome era in WWE. The original group consisted of MVP, Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, and Cedric Alexander.

A member of the WWE Universe recently took to Twitter, stating that the promotion should bring back The Hurt Business, even if it meant having new members in the group. MVP noticed the tweet and replied that adding new members would mean it's a different group and won't remain the same.

"New members? Then that would be a different group. That's like Wu-Tang with "different members". It ain't the same."

You can check out the tweet below:

MVP @The305MVP AJ @VT_Jizzy @The305MVP Bro please please please reform the hurt business you can even make all new members @The305MVP Bro please please please reform the hurt business you can even make all new members https://t.co/ntLcA1tVnp New members? Then that would be a different group. That's like Wu-Tang with "different members". It ain't the same. twitter.com/VT_Jizzy/statu… New members? Then that would be a different group. That's like Wu-Tang with "different members". It ain't the same. twitter.com/VT_Jizzy/statu…

The reunion of the group looks unlikely as MVP is currently managing Omos, while Bobby Lashley is currently in a high-intensity feud with former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar. As far as Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander are concerned, it has been some time since fans have seen them on WWE TV.

