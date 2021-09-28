When is the next WWE pay-per-view after Extreme Rules 2021?

WWE Extreme Rules 2021 was a fun and entertaining pay-per-view which is now in the history books. Major stars like Roman Reigns, Finn Balor and Becky Lynch competed at the event and thrilled fans. WWE will have its annual Draft this week, so the next pay-per-view will be amazing for sure.

So, when is the next WWE pay-per-view? The answer is October 21st. The name of the event is Crown Jewel and will be televised live from Saudi Arabia. This pay-per-view is part of WWE's ten-year deal with Saudi Arabia, which was finalized in 2018.

This year's Crown Jewel will see the Universal Champion Roman Reigns defend his title against Brock Lesnar. Expectedly, the WWE Championship will be defended as well. WWE utilizes a lot of stars at its Saudi Arabia events, so the match card of Crown Jewel will probably feature major stars like Becky Lynch, Big E, Bobby Lashley, and Drew McIntyre.

How many times has WWE Crown Jewel taken place before?

Since 2018, WWE has tried to have at least two pay-per-views in Saudi Arabia. In all, the Crown Jewel event has taken place twice before. This year will mark the third installment of the show.

In the 2018 edition of Crown Jewel, the WWE Universe witnessed the first-ever WWE World Cup, which was won by Shane McMahon. The Brothers of Destruction (The Undertaker and Kane) faced D-Generation X (Triple H and Shawn Michaels) where fans saw Shawn Michaels come out of his retirement for one more match. Both world championships were successfully defended that night.

At Crown Jewel 2019, 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt won his first Universal Championship by defeating Seth Rollins. A turmoil match to determine the best tag team in the world was held. The O.C. (Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson) outlasted various tag teams to pick up the win. Brock Lesnar successfully defended his WWE title against Cain Velasquez.

Crown Jewel couldn't take place in 2020 because of the pandemic. Thankfully, the world is in better condition and we'll see thousands of fans attending this year's Crown Jewel. Hopefully, it will be one of the most entertaining pay-per-views of 2021.

What are your predictions? What matches will we witness at Crown Jewel 2021? Tell us in the comments section!

