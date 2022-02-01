WWE presented its second Premium Live Event of the year on Saturday, January 29, 2022, with the 35th annual Royal Rumble. The show took place in front of over 44,000 fans at The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

The event is traditionally one of the most exciting on the pro-wrestling calendar. This year's presentation saw Ronda Rousey return after almost three years to win the Women's Royal Rumble match.

Also, on the night, after losing his WWE Championship earlier, Brock Lesnar entered the Men's Royal Rumble at #30. After just over two minutes, Lesnar won the contest to punch his ticket to WrestleMania, earning a world title match.

So when is the next WWE Premium Live Event? The next Premium Live Event will be the Elimination Chamber on Saturday, February 19. The showcase will take place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, as part of the company's multi-year deal with the Saudi General Sports Authority.

It will be the first time the Elimination Chamber event will take place outside of North America.

Recently, the company has taken a new approach to big events under the leadership of WWE President Nick Khan. He has reinvigorated the shows, first changing them from pay-per-views to Premium Live Events.

Second, there will be more Saturday events moving forward, with the big five events taking place that day. There will also be more stadium shows than ever before.

The first Premium Live Event of 2022 came on January 1. They hosted the first-ever Day 1 event live from Atlanta, Georgia. It was the first time the company had broadcasted a premium event on New Year's Day.

What is the WWE Premium Live Event schedule currently announced for 2022?

As seen in the tweet above, Vince McMahon's promotion has announced a whole calendar's worth of Premium Live Events, with some still yet to be announced. Initially, the Elimination Chamber event was omitted.

Events scheduled for May and June have their locations confirmed, but the names of the shows are yet to be announced. The company has also penciled in an event for September with no name or location announced as of yet.

It was confirmed that details had been released in advance to allow fans the opportunity to plan trips ahead of time.

