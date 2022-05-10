When is the next WWE premium live event after WrestleMania Backlash?

So far in 2022, it is fair to say that WWE's Premium Live Event offerings have delivered beyond expectations. WrestleMania Backlash was no different, as every match delivered in its own distinctive way to continue the company's momentum heading into the summer months.

The event saw The Bloodline (Roman Reigns & The Usos) maintain their dominance as they defeated Drew McIntyre & RK-Bro in a Six-Man Tag Team Match. Plus, Ronda Rousey captured the SmackDown Women's Championship for the first time as she forced Charlotte Flair to utter the words "I quit" in an I Quit Match.

The company has an enormous few months ahead with three stadium shows in the works: Money in the Bank at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, SummerSlam at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, and Clash at the Castle at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.

Before we get there, however, another big show will take place. So when is the next premium live event after WrestleMania Backlash?

The next premium live event is WWE Hell in a Cell, which will take place on Sunday, June 5 at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago. Traditionally, the Hell in a Cell Match stipulation is added to a small number of matches to keep it in line with the title of the show.

As of this writing, no matches have yet been confirmed, but it is likely that Edge & AJ Styles - and potentially Cody Rhodes & Seth "Freakin" Rollins - will complete a trilogy of matches with bouts taking place inside the barbaric structure.

What happened at WWE Hell in a Cell last year?

Last year's Hell in a Cell event took place inside the WWE Thunderdome, and was the last official premium live event to take place inside the virtual fan experience set-up.

Two championship matches took place inside the Cell, with Bianca Belair retaining the SmackDown Women's Championship against Bayley and Bobby Lashley retaining the WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre.

Also on the card, Seth Rollins defeated Cesaro, Alexa Bliss overcame Shayna Baszler, Sami Zayn beat Kevin Owens and Charlotte Flair defeated RAW Women's Champion Rhea Ripley via disqualification.

