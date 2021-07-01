When is the NXT Great American Bash 2021?

WWE NXT Great American Bash 2021 will take place on July 6, 2021. The event will be broadcast on the usual timeslot for WWE's NXT Tuesday night episode and will not be a separate pay-per-view.

The match card for the NXT Great American Bash 2021 is also packed, with three title matches booked for the night.

What time is NXT Great American Bash 2021?

The NXT Great American Bash 2021 pay-per-view will take place at 8 PM EST during the usual time for the NXT episode on Tuesday, July 6.

In 2020, in the middle of the pandemic, WWE announced that The Great American Bash would take place as a special event over the course of two weeks. Several top matches took place and Keith Lee made history by defeating Adam Cole in a Winner Takes All match. He was the North American Champion going into the match and won the WWE NXT Championship as well.

NXT Great American Bash 2021 Match Card

The match card for the NXT Great American Bash is packed from top to bottom with three titles on the line. There will also be a grudge match as Kyle O'Reilly faces his former faction-mate Adam Cole.

#1 Adam Cole vs. Kyle O'Reilly

There's no dearth of history between Adam Cole and Kyle O'Reilly. The two stars will finally square off against each other at the event. O'Reilly has looked really good in recent events and Cole may be in trouble.

#2 The Way vs. Io Shirai and Zoey Stark for the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships

They don’t even have matching gear 😭 https://t.co/rNyrtuZJ6p — Indi Wrestling (@indi_hartwell) June 30, 2021

Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell may have their work cut out for them next week when they face Io Shirai and Zoey Stark. The challengers are determined to win the titles and will stop at nothing to get there.

#3 MSK vs. Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher for the NXT Tag Team Championships

At the NXT Great American Bash 2021 event, MSK will face their greatest threat yet since becoming the NXT Tag Team Champions. Ciampa and Thatcher are determined to win the titles and their journey to get here has taken a lot of effort. Neither will give up the quest easily and there could be new champions next week.

#4 LA Knight vs. Cameron Grimes for the Million Dollar Championship

At NXT TakeOver: In Your House, LA Knight defeated Cameron Grimes in a ladder match to become the new Million Dollar Champion. Unfortunately, he then betrayed Ted DiBiase Sr. by assaulting him. At the NXT Great American Bash 2021 event, Grimes will have the opportunity to prove he can win the title and defeat LA Knight. Unfortunately, if he loses, he will become Knight's butler.

Overall, the upcoming event looks sure to be an exciting one for WWE fans.

Hi! We'd love to hear from all you Wrestling fans. Please spare 2 minutes to take this short survey

Edited by Kaushik Das