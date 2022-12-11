WWE legend Randy Orton had an emotional reunion with former Evolution stablemate Triple H at the 2022 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony earlier this year.

Randy Orton and Triple H were engaged in one of the most iconic WWE rivalries of all time back in 2009. Orton and The Game were stablemates back in 2002-04 when Triple H used to lead Evolution on WWE RAW.

Shortly before WrestleMania 38, Triple H announced his retirement from in-ring competition. He was in attendance at the 2022 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony, and so was Orton. The two WWE legends met that night in an epic reunion and had a heartfelt chat. The Viper later opened up about meeting Triple H while speaking on Out Of Character:

“I got to see Triple H last night and I hugged that grown man as hard as I could, and I got emotional just because of this announcement last week. We had just a few words between one another, but you don’t have forever. This is a really special close-knit group of guys and girls and this is where it’s at. To us, this is everything and you never know when it’s going to be taken away from you," said Orton.

Randy Orton was hyped by Triple H as the future of WWE

Triple H formed Evolution at the peak of the Ruthless Aggression Era. The four-member stable consisted of Ric Flair, Triple H, Batista, and Randy Orton. The Game promoted the stable as the past (Flair), present (Triple H), and future (Batista and Orton) of WWE.

Orton exceeded Triple H's expectations and went on to become one of the greatest heels in WWE history. The Viper is still going strong and is a 14-time world champion. He has headlined multiple WrestleMania events, beaten the likes of John Cena, The Undertaker, and Triple H himself, and is a guaranteed future WWE Hall of Famer.

