When did Randy Orton join The Wyatt Family?

WWE Superstar Randy Orton is one of the greatest to have stepped inside the squared circle. The third-generation wrestler has been a part of the Stamford-based promotion for over 20 years, during which he has played several characters with ease.

While Randy is widely appreciated for his work as an evil, cunning heel, the former World Heavyweight Champion has not shied away from mixing it up with an anti-hero character. Orton has also worked with several stables during his time with WWE. From working as a rookie with Evolution to leading The Legacy, he has truly done it all.

Randy was also associated with The Wyatt Family for a brief period. He was drafted to SmackDown during the 2016 draft. His first notable feud on the blue brand was against Bray Wyatt, eventually leading to the Legend Killer joining forces with The Eater of the Worlds.

The duo went on to win the SmackDown Tag Team Championship. However, this all proved to be a big ruse from Orton as he turned on Wyatt before challenging the latter to a match at WrestleMania 33.

At WrestleMania 33, Randy Orton defeated Bray Wyatt to win his 13th world title with WWE.

Bray Wyatt's last match in WWE was against Randy Orton

The feud between Randy Orton and Bray Wyatt was far from over at WrestleMania 33. The duo crossed paths again in 2020 when Wyatt returned as The Fiend.

Randy faced The Fiend in a Firefly Inferno match at the TLC Premium Live Event. The end of the bout saw Orton set Wyatt's body on fire after winning the match. However, this did not prove to be the end of the rivalry as Alexa Bliss, Bray Wyatt's associate, continued to target the Apex Predator.

The Fiend returned to action at Fastlane 2021 to set up a match between the two at WrestleMania 37. However, Alexa turned on Bray during the match, leading to Orton picking up another victory in their years-long feud.

It turned out to be Bray Wyatt's last match with WWE as the former Universal Champion was soon released from his contract.

A wrestling legend is worried that CM Punk may make a major move against AEW. More details here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far