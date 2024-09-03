When did Rhea Ripley actually injure Dominik Mysterio during WWE Bash in Berlin? What you may have missed

Rhea Ripley kicked off Monday Night RAW and challenged Liv Morgan to a match for the Women's World Championship tonight. Mami was interrupted by Dominik Mysterio, who showed up with a black eye after the mixed tag team match at Bash in Berlin.

Mami took credit for Dirty Dom's injury and told him she could do it again. Liv Morgan eventually showed up and assaulted The Eradicator, setting the stage for a title match in the coming weeks. But when exactly did the injury happen? It appears that it took place midway through the bout when Rhea delivered a clothesline to Dirty Dom and punched him in the face.

Despite the eye injury, Dominik Mysterio competed in the Triple Threat Match against Ilja Dragunov and Dragon Lee for a shot at the Intercontinental Championship. He eventually came up short, with Dragunov emerging victorious.

Rhea Ripley willing to face Dominik Mysterio 1-on-1 on RAW

Rhea Ripley is out for revenge on Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan after what happened at SummerSlam. Dirty Dom betrayed Mami at the PLE and sided with the reigning Women's World Champion.

Dominik Mysterio recently discussed the possibility of a match against Ripley and expressed his desire to make it happen. As she stated on social media, Rhea Ripley is also up for the challenge.

"Bring it," she wrote.

The most likely scenario is that the two will face off only in mixed tag team action and not one-on-one. Thus, the expectation is that she will go after Liv Morgan for the Women's World Championship, where a match could take place at Bad Blood in early October.

As for Dominik Mysterio, he will continue his feud with Damian Priest, and Jey Uso is also set to become part of the rivalry.

