When did Roman Reigns compete in his first WrestleMania main event? Revisiting the mega clash 

Roman Reigns is set to headline The Show of Shows this year as he will clash against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL Night Two. However, this isn't the first 'Mania main event for The Bloodline leader, as he has headlined multiple editions of the annual spectacle, starting with WrestleMania 31.

In 2015, Reigns wrestled against Brock Lesnar in a WWE World Heavyweight Championship bout. The match ended in an unexpected way when Seth Rollins, who held the Money in the Bank briefcase at the time, cashed in his contract during the main event. This marked the first MITB cash-in in the climax of The Show of Shows.

After Seth Rollins cashed in his contract, the match turned into a Triple Threat showdown. The Visionary ultimately reigned supreme by executing a Curb Stomp and pinning Roman Reigns. This cash-in from Rollins is also famously known as the "Heist of the Century."

For those unaware, The Tribal Chief earned the title shot by winning the 2015 Men's Royal Rumble Match. The Authority then forced Reigns to put this title shot on the line against Daniel Bryan at Fastlane 2015, where the Samoan star emerged victorious.

What if Roman Reigns headlines both nights of WrestleMania 40?

As of this writing, the Stamford-based Promotion has yet to officially announce the main event of Night One of this year's Shows of the Shows. Per a recent report by Wrestling Observer, The Tribal Chief & The Rock vs. Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins is expected to headline WrestleMania Saturday.

If the abovementioned scenario comes to fruition, Roman Reigns will set a historic record by the end of WrestleMania Night Two as he will have the most 'Mania main events to his name.

Hulk Hogan has headlined The Show of Shows on eight occasions. Reigns is only behind The Hulkster with seven main events. Will The Tribal Chief surpass the two-time Hall of Famer's record this year? Only time will tell.

