When Roman Reigns' family caused a massive scene backstage in WWE after major match: What happened?

Roman Reigns has had his fair share of big moments in WWE, especially ones that involve winning World Titles. However, there was a time eight years ago when things didn't go his way, which understandably upset his famous wrestling family, the Anoa'i family.

In the 2015 WrestleMania 31 show, Reigns experienced his first main event of the showcase against Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship. Both men managed to deliver an impressive performance, but the match was later changed to a triple threat after Seth Rollins cashed in. The Visionary quickly became the new champion. As it turns out, the ending was not only a surprise for fans but also for some of the superstars themselves.

According to a report from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the finish was supposedly Roman Reigns going over to become the new champion. However, the ending suddenly changed hours before the match. As a result, the Anoa'i family was upset. It was even reported that Sika, Reigns' father and legendary wrestler, was looking to start a 'war' backstage.

“Sika forgot this business is not real life, and was legit pissed at the finish and looking to start a war. A lot of the younger (family members) were rallying around Sika, but the other 45 or 50 of them talked some reason.”

The report also stated that the family was furious and disappointed, but not out of control. Stating that although 2015 also marked the year Rikishi was inducted into the Hall of Fame, Roman Reigns' family came mainly to support the current superstar.

WWE Hall of Famer clarifies reports surrounding Roman Reigns' family after WrestleMania 31

The current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion definitely has a lot of supportive people around him, especially since he comes from a wrestling family. From what it looks like, they might have also understood the business side of the decision.

One-half of the Fabulous Freebirds and WWE Hall of Famer Michael Hayes took to Twitter to shoot down the reports. Stating that Sika was not unhappy and was even proud of Roman Reigns' performance.

"SOO much BS on line. I talked with Sika Monday morning, he was very proud of his son and blown away by WM, as was I, props to Taker!!!"

Despite the Hall of Famer's statement, reports continued that the Anoa'i family even wanted The Head of the Table to quit the Stamford-based promotion over what happened.

Despite what happened to Reigns at WrestleMania 31, he eventually won the title that same year. Whether the reports are true or not, it was definitely a good thing that Roman Reigns stayed with the company in the long run.

