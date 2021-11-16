Roman Reigns has arguably been the most dominant Universal Champion in the history of WWE. His current reign isn't his first, however.

The Big Dog is in his second reign as the Universal Champion. He won his first Universal Title a few years back and unfortunately had to relinquish it and take a break from WWE.

When did Roman Reigns vacate his WWE Universal Title?

It happened in the year 2018. After winning the title at SummerSlam in August, he was forced to relinquish it on the 22nd October edition of RAW due to his medical condition. He was suffering from leukemia which had returned to his life after 11 years. He was first diagnosed with the disease in 2007 and went into remission two years later.

WWE @WWE @WWERomanReigns has to relinquish the Universal Championship due to a battle with leukemia. #Raw .@WWERomanReigns has to relinquish the Universal Championship due to a battle with leukemia. #Raw https://t.co/EhomllNwjK

Roman Reigns was unsuccessful in defeating champion Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 34 and the Greatest Royal Rumble pay-per-view. He finally got another chance at the title at SummerSlam 2018 and managed to defeat the Beast to win his first Universal Championship.

It was sad to see Reigns relinquish the title he had won after so much hard work. Thankfully, the Big Dog returned to WWE in February 2019 and later reclaimed his title in 2020.

What did Roman Reigns say to motivate children battling fatal diseases?

WWE's Tribal Chief is an inspiration to all his fans who battle mortal diseases. He openly supports all patients, especially children, fighting for their lives. In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Roman Reigns talked about how he has got the back of all children with severe illnesses.

"These little superheroes are so young, and there is still so much for them to experience. They are fighting, with relentless determination, for another tomorrow. It’s hard on the families, it’s hard on the patients, so I’m sharing my support system with these children. They’re not alone. They have me. It’s not enough for me just to wrestle. I need to do more."

The Head of the Table may behave like a bad guy on-screen, but there's no denying that in real life, he's truly a humble and inspirational personality. From battling a deadly disease like leukemia to becoming WWE's biggest star, Roman Reigns has come a long way.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Do you think Roman Reigns will soon turn babyface? Sound off in the comments section!

What's next for Eva Marie? A former WWE writer has a suggestion for her.

Edited by Genci Papraniku