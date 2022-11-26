When did Sarah Logan make her first WWE return?

On the November 11, 2022, episode of SmackDown, Sarah Logan made a triumphant return to WWE after months away. She attacked Hit Row and Legado Del Fantasma and allied herself with The Viking Raiders. This, we presume, was a nod to the Viking gimmick that she ran with in 2018.

Logan was a key part of WWE's roster during her first stint with the company. She wrestled on NXT and was a member of The Riott Squad, competing in some good matches and causing chaos before her release in 2020.

The aforementioned return wasn't her first comeback to WWE. That took place ten months earlier, to the surprise of many fans. If you want to know when she made her first return to WWE, read on to find out.

Sarah Logan's first comeback to WWE took place earlier this year at the 2022 Royal Rumble premium live event. There, she emerged in the Women's Royal Rumble match, drawing No. 25. She lasted 43 seconds before being eliminated by The Bella Twins (Nikki and Brie Bella).

Sarah Logan's new character

This week on SmackDown, Sarah Logan was by the Viking Raiders' side as they made their way to the ring for their match against Hit Row. WWE revealed that her name was now Valhalla, which is a Norse mythology moniker that is relatable to the Viking Raiders' gimmick. Here is Britannica's explanation of what her new character name might refer to:

"Valhalla, Old Norse Valhöll, in Norse mythology, the hall of slain warriors, who live there blissfully under the leadership of the god Odin. Valhalla is depicted as a splendid palace, roofed with shields, where the warriors feast on the flesh of a boar slaughtered daily and made whole again each evening. They drink liquor that flows from the udders of a goat, and their sport is to fight one another every day. Thus they will live until the Ragnarök (Doomsday), when they will march out the 540 doors of the palace to fight at the side of Odin against the giants. When heroes fall in battle it is said that Odin needs them to strengthen his forces for the Ragnarök." [H/T Britannica]

Before you get any ideas, this does not mean that Logan will be drinking alcohol from a goat on live TV. The name is presumably in keeping with the rather mystic nature of the Raiders and her own character. We are interested to see what the trio gets up to in the coming weeks.

Is Stone Cold Steve Austin returning to face Brock Lesnar? A WWE Hall of Famer weighs in. Click here

Poll : 0 votes