When did Sasha Banks and Roman Reigns team up in WWE?

It's been nearly five years since Sasha Banks and Roman Reigns were two important babyfaces on RAW. By 2021, both would be integral figures of the SmackDown brand and the main events of Night 1 and Night 2 of WrestleMania 37 respectively.

It's easy to forget that there was a time when Sasha Banks and Roman Reigns teamed up together. It happened for one night only and one match only on RAW. It was October 10th, 2016, and Sasha Banks was the RAW Women's Champion while Roman Reigns was the United States Champion.

At the time, Sasha Banks had already won, lost, and regained the RAW Women's Championship from Charlotte Flair. Roman Reigns, meanwhile, was feuding with Rusev as the United States Champion. That night on RAW, Sasha Banks and Roman Reigns teamed up in a Mixed Tag Team match to face Charlotte Flair and Rusev.

Despite Roman Reigns not being a popular babyface in 2016, he was cheered that night alongside the already-popular Sasha Banks. The two Champions defeated Charlotte Flair and Rusev, with Sasha Banks submitting The Queen while Roman Reigns hit a spear on The Bulgarian Brute to prevent any interference. Lana was ringside as well.

What happened in 2016 with Sasha Banks and Roman Reigns

Since 2016 was an incredible year for WWE overall, Sasha Banks and Roman Reigns found themselves in favorable positions. By mid-2016, Sasha Banks had won her first Women's Championship in WWE while Roman Reigns was in his "punishment" phase.

Despite headlining WrestleMania 32 and dethroning Triple H to become the WWE World Champion, things weren't smooth for Roman Reigns. He defeated AJ Styles in two consecutive pay-per-view classics before moving on to a feud with the returning Seth Rollins.

In a shocking move, Seth Rollins defeated Roman Reigns clean to regain the WWE World Title, only to lose it moments later to Money in the Bank winner Dean Ambrose. The following night, a Shield Triple Threat was announced as the Battleground main event and Roman Reigns was immediately suspended for violating the WWE Wellness Policy.

Roman Reigns would return and take the pinfall to Dean Ambrose in the match. The following night on RAW, he lost to the debuting Finn Balor clean. It was the biggest downward slope he faced during his singles push, but he regained momentum quickly with a United States Championship victory.

Sasha Banks would go on to win the RAW Women's Championship once again during the feud before losing it to Charlotte Flair by the end of 2016.

