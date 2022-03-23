Scott Hall and Kevin Nash: When did the real-life friends team up for the first time?

The wrestling world is still shocked and saddened by the unfortunate demise of Scott Hall. He will be widely remembered as one of the coolest bad guys to don a pair of boots.

While Hall had a positive impact on almost everyone he met, Kevin Nash was perhaps the person closest to him in pro-wrestling. Both superstars shared their time in WWE, WCW and TNA. They had a long-lasting team in WCW, first as The Outsiders and eventually as the nWo.

Hall and Nash teamed up so many times over the years that fans do not remember when it first happened. So, when did the two real-life friends team up for the first time?

It dates back to March 2, 1995. Hall was known as Razor Ramon while Nash was the alpha biker male Diesel. Although they had shared the ring numerous times before the said match, this was the first time they drew swords together.

The first opponents of the legendary tag-team were two future Hall of Famers. Jeff Jarrett and Shawn Michaels took on Scott Hall and Kevin Nash at the WWF House Show at American West Arena in Phoenix, Arizona.

Hall and Nash stood tall in their first match as a team and never looked back. This was the first time they teamed up in any match. However, their first televised match as a team came much later. In fact, they first teamed up in front of the television in WCW.

This may be a surprise, but their first televised match was at the Bash at the Beach 1996 itself. The Outsiders faced Sting, Lex Luger and Randy Savage when Hulk Hogan was revealed as the third guy and nWo formed.

With such great matches, it isn't surprising why the former WCW Tag Team Champions are deemed by many to be one of the best.

Both Scott Hall and Kevin Nash are two-time WWE Hall of Famers

After enjoying legendary careers, both Kevin Nash and Scott Hall were inducted into the Hall of Fame. Almost as if one Hall Of Fame induction couldn't do justice to their achievements, they were both inducted twice.

The late great Hall was inducted as a singles superstar in 2014 and Nash followed him the following year. They were both then inducted as members of nWo in 2020 alongside Hulk Hogan and Sean Waltman.

Edited by Prem Deshpande