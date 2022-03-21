The unfortunate death of pro-wrestling legend Scott Hall has saddened fans of all ages. He will always be remembered as one of the coolest talents to ever step into a squared circle.

Most fans know that Hall once competed under the ring name Razor Ramon for Vince McMahon's company. If you're wondering when exactly he began wrestling under his real name, we've got you covered.

When did Scott Hall stop being Razor Ramon?

It happened in 1996, just before he aligned himself with Hulk Hogan and Kevin Nash to form the nWo. Hall and Nash famously appeared in the Nitro crowd, kicking off a sort of invasion angle that was meant to seem real. Alongside Hogan, they would become major players in the fabled Monday Night Wars.

Hall had originally taken the name Razor Ramon in 1992 when he officially made his debut for WWF. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as Razor in 2014, then again as Scott Hall alongside the nWo in 2020.

The wrestling world is mourning the loss of Scott Hall

On March 14, 2022, the Hall of Famer passed away after being on life support for a brief period. He was lucky to have his family members by his side in his last moments.

Various WWE veterans were close friends with Hall. Kevin Nash wrote an emotional tweet explaining his sadness over the loss of his stablemate. "You never realize how much you love someone until you can't," he wrote.

Triple H posted a tweet saying that he loves Scott and will see him down the road. Both were good friends in real life and also shared time together in the ring.

Current NXT Superstar Indie Hartwell tweeted famous words that originally came from the legend himself - "Hard work pays off, dreams come true. Bad times don't last, but bad guys do." She also posted a pic of herself wearing a Scott Hall-inspired attire.

Hall will go down as one of the greatest of all time and his work will be admired for ages. We at Sportskeeda send our well wishes to the family and friends of the former Intercontinental Champion. May he rest in peace.

