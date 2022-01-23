On January 20, 2022, it was announced that Michael Lee Aday, better known as Meat Loaf, had passed away at the age of 74.

The musician and actor was famously known for his powerful vocal range. The rockstar is best known for hits such as "I'd Do Anything For Love (But I Won't Do That)", "Two Out of Three Ain't Bad" and "I'd Lie for You (And That's the Truth)"

A number of tributes poured in for the singer, including from celebrities like Bonnie Tyler, Alice Cooper and Cher.

His breakthrough album "Bat Out Of Hell" is one of the best-selling albums of all time. During his rise to stardom, he won the Grammy Award for Best Solo Rock Vocal Performance in 1994.

His acting ventures saw him feature in hit films such as The Rocky Horror Show Picture, Spice World, Fight Club and Wayne's World. His last appearance in the cinema came in 2014, where he played Monsignor Muldoon in the film Wishin' and Hopin'.

WWE's tribute described him as a "larger-than-life personality" and his "distinctive musical style paved the way for an iconic entertainment career." Of course, the singer once appeared for Vince McMahon's company.

So when did singing legend Meat Loaf appear in WWE?

He appeared as guest host of Monday Night RAW on May 10, 2010 during the guest host era. The chart-topper offered Randy Orton one of his songs for his new entrance theme, which became a memorable exchange. This resulted in Randy Orton giving him an RKO.

What did Meat Loaf's last social media post say?

His final social media post came on November 29, 2021. He posted on Facebook to say that he was back. The legend provided fans the opportunity to request a personal video from him through Cameo.

"YES KIDS IT'S TRUE.... I am back on Cameo for all of December and till January the 3rd. We start recording on the 5th. Hoping the TV show will start up in March. So come on to Cameo and book something for you, a great Friend, or anyone in your Family. Love You, God Bless, Be Well, and most of all Stay Safe. Meat." (h/t Facebook)

Everyone at Sportskeeda Wrestling sends their condolences to the family and friends of Meat Loaf at this difficult time. RIP.

